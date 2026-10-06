India vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Head To Head Record And Squads

After a 2-1 win in the ODI series and a gold in the Asian Games 2026, the Indian cricket team is all set to face off against the West Indies in a five-game T20I series. The two sides will first clash on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Lucknow. World champions India will be keen to register another T20I series win at home after their dominant performance against Afghanistan. Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue once again. Also in the squad are Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, whose performances helped India bag the gold medal at the Asian Games earlier this month. Shai Hope will lead the West Indies team. The batter has emerged as a formidable opponent for Indian bowlers in recent matches.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule

Match No. Date Venue Start Time 1st T20I Oct 6 Lucknow 7 PM IST 2nd T20I Oct 9 Ranchi 7 PM IST 3rd T20I Oct 11 Indore 7 PM IST 4th T20I Oct 14 Hyderabad 7 PM IST 5th T20I Oct 17 Bengaluru 7 PM IST

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When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

The India vs West Indies T20I series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India, whereas live streaming of the series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies T20I Series Preview

India will be hoping to maintain their dominance in the T20 format. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are fresh off their win in the Asian Games.

India will be hoping for Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh to provide some bowling depth to the side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian ODI team suffered from inconsistencies against the Caribbean side and leaked runs consistently.

As for the West Indies, the inclusion of T20 specialists Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer can make the side formidable opponents. Shai Hope has been in good form in India, and he will be hoping that carries forward to the T20I series as well.

India vs West Indies Head To Head In T20

Matches Played: 31

India Won: 20

West Indies Won: 10

No Result: 1

The last time these two sides met in a T20I match was during the Super Eight stage of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup which India won by five wickets.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo

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