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Rentomojo Q1 Net Profit Tanks 39%, Revenue Surges 51% To Rs 126 Crore

The company's reported Ebitda growth and profit were lower than the underlying performance due to the one-time impact during the quarter.

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Rentomojo Q1 Net Profit Tanks 39%, Revenue Surges 51% To Rs 126 Crore
Rentomojo share price has lost around 4.05% since the listing on Sept. 17, 2026
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Shares of Rentomojo will be in focus today as the company announced its June quarter results on Monday, Oct. 5.

While revenue surged by more than 51% year-on-year, the net profit declined sharply by 38.6% during the quarter.

Investors are tracking the decline in profits even as revenue surged, as the company debuted on the stock exchanges last month.  

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Our first quarterly results as a listed company mark an important milestone for Rentomojo and reflect the strength of our underlying business. We began FY27 with strong momentum, with items ordered by subscribers growing 45.8% year-on-year and Revenue from Operations increasing 51.1%,” said Geetansh Bamania, Chairperson, MD, and CEO of Rentomojo.

Revenue, Ebitda Rise Despite One-Time Cost

The company reported that consolidated net profit fell 38.6% year-on-year to Rs 7.8 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 12.8 crore a year earlier, even as revenue surged 51.1% to Rs 126 crore from Rs 83.6 crore. The company reported a one-time cost of Rs 11.4 crore during the quarter, weighing on reported profitability.

Rentomojo's Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) increased 53.5% year-on-year to Rs 51.5 crore from Rs 33.5 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 40.8%, compared with 40.1% in the year-ago quarter.

The company's reported Ebitda growth and profit were lower than the underlying performance due to the one-time impact during the quarter.

Orders, Subscribers Support Growth

The company saw strong growth in its operating metrics during the quarter. Gross items ordered rose 45.8% year-on-year to 3,29,159, while live subscribers increased 36.3% to 2,83,058. Live items grew 41% to 9,22,631.

Average revenue per item increased 6.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,662.6, while average occupancy stood at 85.7%. The occupancy rate at the end of the quarter was 86.8%, up from 84.5% in the previous quarter. Purchase displacement increased 51.6% year-on-year to Rs 413.7 crore.

Rentomojo Share Price Performance

The stock has lost around 4.05% since the listing on Sept. 17, 2026; however, it rebounded during the past week and gained around 2.08%.

During the previous session, the stock closed at Rs 510.9 apiece on the NSE, losing 2.3% in the intraday session on Monday, Oct. 5.

Also Read: 'Refurbishing is Our Soul': Rentomojo Details Operation-Heavy Model, Eyes Over 80% Occupancy Rate

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