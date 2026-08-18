This SFB Offers 8.50% FD Rate — Check Top 10 Small Finance Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates effective Aug. 15, 2026, offering attractive returns across a range of tenures for deposits below Rs 3 crore. Under the revised rates, regular customers can earn up to 8.25% per annum, translating into an annualised yield of 8.51% on a five-year FD. Senior citizens can earn 8.50% per annum, with an annualised yield of 8.77% on the same tenure.

The revised rates give customers more options to choose FDs based on their investment needs and preferred tenure. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers FD tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. According to the small finance bank (SFB), the revised rates are designed to provide customers with competitive and stable investment options.

Key highlights of the revised FD rates include:

8.50% p.a. (8.77% annualised yield) on 5-year Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

8.25% p.a. (8.51% annualised yield) on 5-year Fixed Deposits for regular customers

8.25% p.a. (8.51% annualised yield) on 30-month Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

8.10% p.a. (8.35% annualised yield) on 30-month Fixed Deposits for regular customers

7.95% p.a. (8.19% annualised yield) on 18-month Fixed Deposits for senior citizens

7.80% p.a. (8.03% annualised yield) on 18-month Fixed Deposits for regular customers

FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years, providing customers with flexibility across short-, medium- and long-term investment horizons

Top 10 Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates

Photo Credit: Chat GPT

SFBs continue to offer some of the highest FD interest rates available in the market, according to a Paisabazaar's FD data, updated Aug.14, 2026. Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offer the highest rate in the list at 8.10% per annum, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank at 8%.

Meanwhile, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.80%, while ESAF Small Finance Bank offers 7.75%. SBM Bank offers up to 7.65%, and DCB Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank offer up to 7.50%. The data also shows a significant difference between the highest rates offered by small finance banks and several large banks. For instance, the highest regular FD rate listed for SBI is 6.45%, while Bank of Baroda offers up to 6.75%. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer maximum rates of 6.50% in the data.

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