Mumbai: Action Against Auto And Taxi Drivers Who Don't Speak Marathi From Today - What You Should Know

Action against auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai who have failed to acquire Marathi-language proficiency has begun after the grace period granted by the Maharashtra government and Transport Department expired, NDTV reported.

The action, however, does not mean that a driver's licence will be cancelled immediately. Under the enforcement mechanism reported by NDTV, drivers who are found non-compliant will first receive a 30-day notice period to learn Marathi and meet the language requirement. If a driver fails to comply even after the 30-day notice period ends, their licence can be suspended for three months. If the driver fails to meet the requirement after the three-month suspension, then the licence can be permanently cancelled.

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The enforcement process effectively gives drivers who have not yet acquired Marathi proficiency, a total period of around four months to comply with the rule before permanent cancellation becomes possible.

The first 30 days constitute the notice period, while the subsequent three months would be the suspension period. The phased process means that a driver's licence will not be revoked immediately when authorities discover that the driver cannot speak Marathi, NDTV reported.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has clarified that drivers who have already completed the prescribed Marathi-language course and obtained certification, will not face any action.

Around 1.25 lakh drivers have reportedly completed the Marathi course and secured the required certificates. These certificate holders therefore have no reason to panic over the latest development in the enforcement drive, NDTV reported.

The Maharashtra government and Transport Department had allowed drivers additional time to comply with the language requirement before the enforcement began. With that period now over, authorities have started acting against drivers who remain unable to demonstrate the required Marathi profiiency.

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