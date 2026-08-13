No Marathi, No Licence? Maharashtra Sets Rules For Taxi, Auto Drivers

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday introduced stricter rules making functional knowledge of Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers across the state. Drivers who fail to demonstrate working knowledge of the language could face suspension and, in cases of repeated non-compliance, permanent cancellation of their licence authorisation.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement, saying the government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) to implement the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Under the new rules, drivers who do not have practical speaking skills or working knowledge of Marathi will initially be given one month to learn the language. If they fail to comply, their driver authorisation can be suspended for up to three months. Repeated non-compliance could result in permanent cancellation of the licence authorisation, Sarnaik told IANS.

The rules will apply to autorickshaw and taxi drivers, including those operating app-based motor cabs equipped with electronic meters. The Law and Judiciary Department has cleared the Transport Department's proposal to enforce the requirement, IANS reported.

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What Do The New Maharashtra Taxi Rules Say?

The amendment adds “working knowledge of Marathi language” to the eligibility requirements under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Applicants seeking driver authorisation will have to demonstrate practical proficiency in Marathi.

The requirement will also apply to drivers operating app-based motor cabs equipped with electronic meters. Licensing authorities will have the power to suspend the authorisation of drivers who fail to meet the requirement and permanently revoke it in cases of repeated non-compliance.

The amended rules further make functional Marathi knowledge mandatory for permit holders. Proof of practical proficiency, to the satisfaction of the local transport authority, will also be required when renewing cab and taxi permits.

Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Drivers?

Sarnaik told IANS that, the requirement is based on a rule introduced in 1989, which stated that knowledge of Marathi was mandatory for conducting business in Maharashtra. However, the provision was not strictly enforced in the past.

He said the government had previously given drivers time until August 15 to learn Marathi, with many reportedly enrolling for language training. The latest amendments are intended to provide a statutory basis for enforcing the requirement against those who refuse to comply.

The Transport Department has clarified that the changes are amendments to the existing Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and do not constitute a new “Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act 2026”.

The government has said the language requirement is intended to improve communication between drivers and passengers, ensure drivers can understand instructions and potentially enhance passenger safety across Maharashtra.

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