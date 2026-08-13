Kattalan OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Malayalam Action Thriller?

Antony Varghese Pepe steps into the world of forests, crime and revenge with Kattalan. The Malayalam action thriller explores the dangerous world of poaching, ivory smuggling and power struggles.

The film is a standalone spin-off and the third film in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024). After its theatrical release on May 28, 2026, Kattalan is now heading to OTT.

Here's everything you need to know, from the plot and cast to the OTT release details.

What Is Kattalan About?

The story is set in Aanakolli, a remote area along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu forest border, where frequent elephant attacks leave villagers living in fear. A hunter named Maari is brought in to deal with the threat, but his role soon changes as he takes control of the settlement.

Years later, Maari has built a powerful ivory-smuggling network. His empire faces a challenge from rival gangster Eddy, forcing Maari to bring in Antony, a skilled hunter known as Kattalan, to strengthen his side.

However, Antony has his own agenda. After witnessing the exploitation of villagers and the destruction of the forest, he turns against Maari and begins bringing down his empire from within. His actions eventually lead to a final clash with Maari.

Cast And Characters

Antony Varghese Pepe plays Antony, a skilled and feared hunter, while Sunil portrays Maari, the powerful leader of an ivory-smuggling empire. The film also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Anson Paul, Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan, Hipster and Hanan Shaah. Siddique, Alphonse Puthren and Lokesh Kanagaraj make cameo appearances.

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Director And Crew

Kattalan marks the directorial debut of Paul George, who also co-wrote the film with Joby Varghese, Jero Jacob and Unni R. Shareef Muhammed produced the film under Cubes Entertainments.

Renadive is the cinematographer, with Chandru Selvaraj and Sudeep Elamon credited for additional cinematography. Shameer Muhammed handled editing. The songs were composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while Ravi Basrur scored the background music.

When And Where To Watch?

Kattalan premieres on ManoramaMAX on August 13, 2026.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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