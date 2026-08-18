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Haryana Clarifies Stamp Duty Waiver On Family Property Transfers Covering Daughter's Children

Haryana government extends full stamp duty exemption on lifetime property transfers to grandchildren through daughters, resolving ambiguity in 2014 notification.

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Haryana Clarifies Stamp Duty Waiver On Family Property Transfers Covering Daughter's Children
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In relief for families executing property transfers, the Haryana government has clarified that its full stamp duty exemption on the 'lifetime transfers' of immovable property within a family extends to grandchildren through daughters as well.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra, said here on Tuesday that the state government issued a formal corrigendum to remove a long-standing linguistic ambiguity in the Hindi version of its 2014 notification.

Misra explained that on June 16, 2014, the Haryana government had remitted 100% stamp duty under Section 9 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, on property transfer deeds executed during the owner's lifetime in favour of blood relations, including parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, and spouses.

However, while the original English text broadly used the word "grandchildren", the Hindi notification had only mentioned "Potr-Potri" (a son's children). This phrasing created confusion at local sub-registrar offices, often depriving a daughter's children of the zero-duty benefit, an official statement said, quoting Misra.

To resolve this issue, Haryana's revenue and disaster management department issued a corrigendum dated July 24, 2026, which was formally published in the Haryana government gazette on August 13.

The amended corrigendum replaces the phrase "Potr-Potri" with "Potr-Potri, Dohata-Dohati/ Nati-Natin), explicitly placing a daughter's sons and daughters on equal footing with a son's children for stamp duty exemption, she said.

Misra noted that issuing the clarification as a corrigendum to the original 2014 order ensures retrospective legal clarity across all revenue and registry offices in the state, enabling citizens to gift or transfer property to their daughter's children smoothly without unnecessary tax disputes or procedural delays. 

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