Pakistani Cleric's Explosive Claim: Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists To Kashmir

A Pakistani cleric, Allama Nasir Madni, has reportedly claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed sent 10,000 terrorists to Kashmir, drawing fresh attention to the Pakistan-based militant organisation's activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Madni reportedly made the remarks on August 14 while addressing a gathering in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan, according to NDTV.

During his speech, Madni spoke favourably about Saeed and portrayed him as a figure who had made sacrifices for what he described as his “motherland”.

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The claim that Saeed sent 10,000 terrorists to Kashmir remains an allegation made by Madni and has not been independently verified, Moneycontrol reported. However, LeT's broader record of involvement in militant activities against India, including in Jammu and Kashmir, is well documented.

Who is Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based militant organisation that has been associated with attacks against India, including militant operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NDTV, the United Nations sanctioned LeT in 2005 over its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. Saeed has also long been associated with the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 10 LeT gunmen carried out coordinated attacks at multiple locations in Mumbai over four days.

What did Madni claim?

Madni's remarks have drawn particular attention because of recent action by Indian authorities against Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case.

On July 6, 2026, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack case.

The NIA named Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the founder of LeT and its active proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Two days later, on July 8, a special NIA court issued a non-bailable warrant against Saeed following the chargesheet, The Indian Express reported. The NIA told the court that Saeed was deliberately evading arrest and that his arrest and custodial interrogation were necessary for a complete investigation.

Saeed remains outside India's jurisdiction, and Indian authorities have subsequently moved towards proceedings that could allow the case to continue in absentia.

Against this backdrop, Madni's claim about Saeed's alleged role in sending thousands of terrorists to Kashmir has added a new layer to scrutiny of the LeT founder and the organisation's activities against India. However, the specific figure of 10,000 terrorists should be treated as an unverified claim unless independently corroborated by credible evidence.

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