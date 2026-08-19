Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 2: Subscription Reaches 7.75 Times Led by Strong NII, Retail Demand

Film and television producer-director Vipul Shah-promoted Sunshine Pictures Ltd. opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 18 and will conclude on August 20. The company's IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 342-360 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 30.37 lakh equity shares, taking the total offer size to 78.37 lakh shares. Promoters Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Shefali Vipul Shah will sell shares through the OFS. Vipul Shah will offload 20.31 lakh shares, while Shefali Shah will sell 10.06 lakh shares.

At the upper end of the price band, Sunshine Pictures is valued at an implied post-issue market capitalisation of around Rs 1,121 crore, while the valuation stands at about Rs 1,065 crore at the lower end.

The company has mobilised Rs 84.64 crore from nine anchor investors. The company has allotted over 23.51 lakh equity shares at Rs 360 apiece, the upper end of its IPO price band, to the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The anchor investors include Innovative Vision Fund, Khandelwal Finance Pvt Ltd, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, Uni Growth Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, Visionary Value Fund, The Asio Fund VCC, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd and LRSD Securities Pvt Ltd.

Shares of Sunshine Pictures are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 25.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 2

Sunshine Pictures Ltd. IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The Sunshine Pictures Ltd. IPO has been booked 7.75 times as of Day 2 at 11:05 am. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.05 times

Non Institutional Investors: 12.75 times

Retail Individual Investors: 10.01 times

Employee Reserved: 0.00 times

Sunshine Pictures Ltd. GMP

Sunshine Pictures IPO last GMP is Rs 77, as of August 19, 2026 10:25 am. With the upper price band of Rs 360.00, Sunshine Pictures IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 437. The expected percentage gain per share is 21.39%.

Sunshine Pictures Ltd. Funds Utilisation

The company plans to utilise up to Rs 112.50 crore from the fresh issue to meet its long-term working capital requirements, with the remaining proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The proposed listing is expected to enhance Sunshine Pictures' visibility, strengthen its brand image and create a public market for its equity shares in India.

About The Company

Sunshine Pictures is engaged in originating, creating, developing, producing, marketing, and distributing films and web series. Sunshine Pictures has produced several movies such as The Kerala Story, Singh Is Kinng, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Bastar: The Naxal Story and more.

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