44% Return In One Month: J.G. Chemicals Share Price Slumps Over 1%. Here's Why

J.G. Chemicals share price fell over 1% in the early trade on Wednesday even as the company announced a fresh investment aimed at supporting its long-term expansion plans. The stock has, however, delivered a 44% return over the past one month.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that its material subsidiary, BDJ Oxides Pvt Ltd, has acquired around 16.74 acres of freehold land at APIIC Industrial Park in Attivaram, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The land has been purchased for Rs 18.41 crore, apart from applicable registration charges and other levies.

Around 10.10 am today, the stock was trading at Rs 638.6 apiece on NSE, losing over 1.12% from its previous close at Rs 645.85.

Land Acquisition To Support Future Growth

According to the exchange filing, the land will be used for future expansion and development of J.G. Chemicals' sustainable recycling product portfolio. The newly acquired plot is located opposite BDJ Oxides' existing manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, making it easier for the subsidiary to expand in the future.

The company said the acquisition is part of its long-term strategy to expand its sustainable recycling and zinc-based product portfolio and strengthen its manufacturing footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

J.G. Chemicals' Managing director and CEO, Anirudh Jhunjhunwala said, “This acquisition represents an important step in our long-term expansion journey. The strategic piece of land is located right opposite our existing Naidupeta manufacturing facility, providing us with an opportunity to leverage our existing infrastructure and capabilities as we expand in the future. We believe this investment will provide us with the flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities while strengthening our manufacturing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.”

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J.G. Chemicals Share Price Performance

Though J.G. Chemicals shares have been down today, the stock has gained over 44% in the past one month, when the equity benchmark Nifty 50 remained down with a loss of around 1%.

Over the last week, the stock rallied over 6.16% and it gained more than 82.5% in this calendar year, 2026.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 32.28 times, with a market cap of around Rs 2,499 crore.

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