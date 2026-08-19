Mumbai Shocker! TC Assaulted At Andheri Railway Station For Demanding Valid Ticket

A Ticket Collector was allegedly assaulted while on duty at Mumbai's Andheri Railway Station on Tuesday after asking a passenger to produce a valid travel ticket, according to NDTV. The incident happened on Western Railway AC local where Ticket Collector Prakash Dubey was checking tickets on a Virar-Dadar local at around 6.40 pm.

As the train left Borivali, he caught a passenger, identified as 24-year-old Anupam Chhabinath Jaiswar, travelling without a ticket. Dubey asked him to pay the penalty after which the Jaiswar allegedly said he would arrange for a ticket, according to a report in the Free Press Journal.

When the train arrived at Andheri, Dubey instructed the Jaiswar to get off. In his statement, Dubey alleged that the passenger shoved him on the platform during an attempted escape, resulting in an injury above the left eye. Even with the injury, Dubey apprehended the passenger with assistance from senior colleague Ganesh Rokade, who then escorted him to the TTE office.

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Following an alert, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Manubhai Solanki and other police personnel rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

Both Dubey and Jaiswar were taken to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle for medical examination with an official medical memo. After completing the necessary procedures, the suspect was handed over to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action.

An investigation is underway.

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