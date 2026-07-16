Mumbai Local Horror: Days After Murder, Another Violent Brawl Caught On Camera - Watch Video

A violent altercation inside the luggage coach of a suburban local train left two passengers with head injuries, prompting an emergency response from railway security forces at Kalyan station.



The incident took place at approximately 12:30 am aboard a Parel-Ambernath local train. According to railway officials, what began as a verbal dispute between two male passengers quickly escalated into a physical scuffle inside the moving luggage compartment, Mid Day reported.

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Upon being alerted to the unfolding violence, authorities ordered the train to make an immediate stop at Kalyan railway station. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted the train to take control of the situation. The two injured men were removed from the coach, provided with emergency first aid on the platform, and rushed on stretchers to Rukhmabai Hospital for immediate treatment.

Medical authorities noted that both passengers suffered head injuries, with one individual sustaining significantly more severe injuries. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was later transferred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for advanced medical care.



A preliminary inquiry by the GRP found that neither of the passengers was carrying a knife or any conventional weapon. Investigators said the head injuries were inflicted during the scuffle when a heavy metal bangle (kada) worn by one of the men repeatedly struck the other passenger's head. Officials said the injuries resulted solely from the physical altercation and not from the use of any weapon, as per the report.

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The Kalyan GRP has officially initiated legal proceedings in connection with the mid-train brawl. Railway officials added that a detailed report will be compiled and submitted once the investigating agency completes its formal inquiry.



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