Bengaluru Horror: Grandmother Killed After Advising 24-Year-Old To Stop Wasting Time, Money

A 24-year-old unemployed man, identified as Prajwal, was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering his 70-year-old maternal grandmother, D Gowramma, following repeated disputes over his unemployment and lack of direction in life.

The incident took place at Gowramma's residence in Kenchagoravaiahna Doddi near Bannerghatta. Prajwal, a college dropout from KS Layout, had been staying with his grandmother after his mother, Lakshmi, asked him to look after her while Gowramma's husband was away in Kanakapura for work, reported The Times of India.

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According to police, Prajwal had been unemployed for several months and frequently moved between short-term jobs. Gowramma allegedly used to advise him to become more responsible, stop wasting time and money, and find stable employment. Investigators said these repeated conversations often resulted in arguments between the two.

Police said another dispute broke out between Prajwal and his grandmother on Tuesday night regarding his future. After the argument, Gowramma went to sleep. At around 2 am, Prajwal allegedly took a kitchen knife and attacked her, fatally injuring her.

Following the alleged crime, Prajwal returned to his home in KS Layout and confessed to his mother about the incident before fleeing the area. Police launched a search operation and traced him to a hideout near Bannerghatta on Wednesday afternoon, where he was arrested.

Police said tensions between the two had been building for some time. “Gowramma would often advise Prajwal not to waste time or spend money unnecessarily. A college dropout, Prajwal had never held on to a job for long. He had been unemployed for the past few months, which often led to arguments between them,” the police officer said, quoted by TOI.

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Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events.

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