FDA's Big Crackdown: 22 Food Stalls Shut Across Western Railway Stations In Mumbai - Check List

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), in a joint operation with the Commercial Department of Western Railway, has shut down 22 food stalls across railway stations in Mumbai over serious hygiene and quality lapses.

Bandra station saw the sharpest action, with 11 stalls ordered closed, while further shutdowns were carried out at Grant Road, Lower Parel, Charni Road and Marine Lines stations, NDTV reported.

The inspections uncovered a range of violations, officials said, including poor-quality preparations of popular items such as chole and samosas, unclean stall premises, and the absence of valid medical certificates for food handlers working at the outlets.

According to Western Railway, 1,523 routine and surprise inspections were carried out across its network between January and July this year. Of these, 22 stalls were penalised for violations, with fines totalling Rs 1,14,000 imposed on erring vendors during the period.

The crackdown was not confined to railway premises. The FDA separately suspended the licences of six hotels, clubs and eateries across Mumbai for serious violations, with action taken against establishments located in Bandra, Dahisar, Khar, Vile Parle, Marol and Chembur.

Officials cited multiple infractions at these establishments, including the use of adulterated paneer, expired ingredients found on premises, signs of pest infestation, and generally unhygienic operating conditions.

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The joint action comes amid heightened scrutiny of food safety standards in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, with authorities increasingly relying on surprise checks to enforce compliance among railway-based vendors and standalone food establishments alike.

Officials said the drive would continue, with further inspections planned across the suburban network and the wider city in the coming weeks.

Passengers relying on railway stalls for quick meals during their commute have been advised to remain alert to hygiene standards, even as the FDA and Western Railway maintained that continued enforcement was aimed at ensuring safer food options at stations.

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