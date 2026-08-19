Buy, Sell Or Hold: Jio Financial, Coal India, Grasim, Lenskart, PNB, Bombay Burmah, Oswal Pumps, Inox Wind — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Grasim Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coal India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Oswal Pumps Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha, and Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Research Analyst, Yes Security Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit showMarket experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Jio Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 244.15)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Bank of America has taken around d 49% stake in Jio Credit.

Surprising that market has not rewarded but optimistic on Jio Finance.

Good stock to hold from medium to long-term.

Grasim Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,248.40)

Rajesh: Buy on dips

Chart structure is positive. It has corrected from last week.

Overall it continues to sustain above short-term averages.

Could be considered as a buying opportunity. Rs 3,150 can be the support.

Coal India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 400.85)

Chokkalingam: Hold for medium-term

In the short-term, there are difficulties with no growth in production volume.

Short-term, the stock may disappoint but it is fabulous for medium to long term.

Huge expansion in renewable energy. Capex has gone up.

Recommend this stock for medium to long term.

Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 117.33)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Stock trades below one-time adjusted book value.

Industry tailwinds are very strong.

Good buy for medium to long-term.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 639.65)

Chokkalingam: Book profits

Hold but if one can take little risk.

Book profits as it keep rising from current levels.

Don't buy more.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBTC) (CMP: Rs 1,450.70)

Laxmikant: Sell

Stock has seen decisive breakdown below its previous swing low.

Near-term support is around Rs 1420.

Any decisive breakdown will bring more selling pressure.

Oswal Pumps Ltd. (CMP: Rs 293.25)

Rajesh: Hold but exit on any bounce.

Stock is approaching support of Rs 280 levels.

The stock rallied from Rs 280-240 in April.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 270 but exit on any bounce.

Inox Wind Ltd. (CMP: Rs 74.08)

Laxmikant: Sell

Inox Wind has seen decisive breakdown below the level of Rs 78.

Consistent decline seen. Overall sentiment is negative.

Could see more down ward move towards Rs 68-65.

Exit the stock.

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