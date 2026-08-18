Buy, Sell Or Hold: Canara Bank, SBI, Zen Technologies, HUL, GE Shipping, BSE, HFCL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Canara Bank Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of BSE Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang Zoom and CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit showMarket experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,056.70)

Tapan: Hold

Credit growth, retail quality, MSME is quite good.

Asset quality is strong and ROE remains healthy.

Deposit competition is quite high though.

Can also opt for Canara Bank if thinking of another option.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) (CMP: Rs 2,039.30)

Tapan: Avoid buying

Overall volume is not going to double digits from last few quarters.

Commodity inflation risk persists, urban demand is moderate.

Valuations are on the premium side.

Giving a pass at HUL at current market price.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 129.65)

Tapan: Buy/Hold

Credit growth will be around 10-12%, Asset quality is much better.

ROA and ROE is healthy.

Things to watch out: How they increase deposit franchise.

Good stock to buy and hold

Zen Technologies Limited. (CMP: Rs 1,972.90)

Swati: Hold

Positive view on the stock.

Stock is under the formation of cup and handle pattern.

Breakout lies at the higher levels at Rs 2000, 2030 levels expected.

Hold on for long-term and Rs 1850 act as crucial level.



HFCL Ltd. (CMP: Rs 228.99)

Swati: Hold

Positive view on the stock

Hold on for time being as stock is trading in very strong formation set-up.

Hold with a profit stop loss of Rs 220 on the downside.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,301.40)

Tapan: Hold

Tanker cycle, offshore recovery is favourable.

Balance sheet is quite strong

Hold this stock for a little bit longer at current levels.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,278.20)

Swati: Hold

Stock has witnessed price correction from Rs 4,400 to Rs 3,250 levels.

Stock is about to enter oversold zone and might witness consolidation.

Wait and watch as stock will show bounce-back rally towards 20 DMA.

If the stock sustains above Rs 3,500 then a pullback rally can be witnessed upto Rs 3,700.

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