Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ashok Leyland, Physicswallah, Meesho, NALCO, Praj Industries — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.? Should you hold shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Physicswallah Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Meesho Ltd.?

ameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, and Gaurav Sharma, Vice President,(Equity, Commodity & Currency), Globe Capital, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit showMarket experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 178.11)

Sameer: Wait and watch

Decent set of numbers. Management is saying second half will be good.

Little bit remains will always remain wrt global tension.

At this point, valuations are bit on higher side.

See how Q2 and Q3 pan out. Don't rush to buy.

Gaurav: Buy on dips

We like this company for long-term.

Resistance lies around Rs 180 levels.

Chance of profit taking somewhere close to Rs 165-160.

Physicswallah Ltd. (CMP: Rs 125.46)

Ajit: Hold

Since listing, stock has seen a very volatile swings.

Rs 135-Rs 140 is the next resistance

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 120.

Meesho Ltd. (CMP: Rs 193.90)

Sameer: Avoid at current market price.

Like the business model because consumption will grow exponentially.

Risk-reward is not in favour for two years. In near-term, there will be consolidation.

For long-term view like 10 years, the stock is a buy.

National Aluminium Co Ltd. (NALCO) (CMP: Rs 389.20)

Ajit: Hold

Stock is still holding above its short-term average.

Rs 374 is the area where we have the immediate support.

Resistance might be at Rs 400-402.

For one month time-frame, hold with a stop loss of Rs 274

Praj Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 335.00)

Ajit: Hold

Almost two years since stock has been witnessing corrective trend.

As of now seems stock consolidation might continue.

Hold with Rs 300 as a stop loss.

Sameer: Hold

Ethanol blending situation is positive, the opportunity remains.

Hold on to the time being.

Stock could rally to Rs 400

Supreme Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,601.00)

Gaurav: Hold

Bright chances that stock will head towards Rs 3,850-3,900 zones pretty soon.

Can hold with a stock loss of Rs 3,450.

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