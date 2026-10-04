AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Check Last Date To Apply, Fees, Eligibility-Key Details

The All India Bar Examination XXII registration process 2026 is currently underway. Candidates who are yet to apply can complete the registration process by visiting the official AIBE website before the deadline.

The last date to apply for AIBE XXII is October 24, 2026. Candidates should ensure that they submit their applications and pay the required fee before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

After the registration process ends, the Bar Council of India will allow registered candidates to make corrections to their application forms. The AIBE XXII application correction window will remain open until October 30, 2026.

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AIBE XXII Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are appearing for AIBE XXII must be law graduates from institutions recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Their three-year or five-year law degree must be approved by the BCI.

Candidates are also required to be enrolled as advocates with a State Bar Council to appear for the AIBE examination.

There is no minimum percentage requirement for candidates in their law degree to appear for the AIBE. However, candidates must have passed their law course and fulfilled any minimum graduation requirements prescribed by their respective universities.

AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready while filling out the AIBE XXII application form:

Advocate ID card

Enrollment certificate

Scanned photograph

Category certificate, wherever applicable

Disability certificate, wherever applicable

Scanned signature

AIBE XXII Application Fee

Candidates can check the application fee applicable to their category below:

General and OBC candidates: Rs 3,500

SC and ST candidates: Rs 2,500

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AIBE XXII Exam Date 2026

The AIBE XXII examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. The admit card is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2026, through the official AIBE portal.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the examination, admit card and other important notifications.

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