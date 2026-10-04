South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions will face off in the third match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Sunday, October 4, renewing their rivalry from last year's tournament. Defending champions South Africa will be led by stars such as AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, while West Indies will rely on Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.

With several familiar faces returning to the field, fans can expect a contest filled with power-hitting, smart bowling, and plenty of nostalgia.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Date and Time

The South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions match will take place on Sunday, October 4. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST.

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South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Venue

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Live Telecast Details

The Star Sports Network is broadcasting WCL matches in India.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Head-To-Head Record

Played: 2

South Africa Champions Won: 1

West Indies Champions Won: 1

South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions have met twice previously in the World Championship of Legends, with each team recording one win and one match ending in a tie. The last meeting between the two sides came in the WCL 2025 season, when their rain-affected 11-over contest ended in a tie under the DLS method. South Africa Champions then prevailed 2–0 in the bowl-out to seal the win.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Match Preview

South Africa Champions will look to build on their title-winning campaign from 2025, with AB de Villiers expected to be one of the players to watch. His batting ability, combined with the experience of Faf du Plessis and other former Proteas stars, gives the side a strong batting core.

West Indies Champions, meanwhile, will bring their trademark aggressive approach. Chris Gayle's power-hitting, Andre Russell's all-round ability and Dwayne Bravo's experience could prove important in a T20 contest. The Caribbean side will aim to put pressure on South Africa with quick scoring and timely wickets.

With both teams featuring players known for match-winning performances, the contest offers fans a chance to revisit some memorable cricketing rivalriesa chance to revisit some memorable cricketing rivalries. The outcome could depend on which side adapts better to Sharjah conditions and handles the match's key moments.

South Africa Champions vs West Indies Champions: Squads

South Africa:

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morné van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Colin Ingram, JP Duminy

West Indies:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Nikita Miller, Dave Mohammed

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