India Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

India Champions will play their second game of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 against England Champions on Sunday, October 4. India Champions enter the contest on the back of a 46-run win over Australia Champions in their WCL 2026 opener. India Champions will rely on their experience and batting depth to challenge England Champions. Meanwhile, England Champions will look to kick off their WCL 2026 campaign on a positive note. The team will aim to use its experience and deliver a competitive performance against the former Indian stars.

India Champions vs England Champions: Date and Time

The India Champions vs England Champions match is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, at 9 p.m. IST.

India Champions vs England Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

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India Champions vs England Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

India Champions vs England Champions: Live Telecast Details

The India Champions vs England Champions game will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

India Champions vs England Champions: Head-To-Head Record

Played: 1

England Won: 1

India Champions Won: 0

In their last meeting at the World Championship of Legends 2025, England Champions defeated India Champions by 23 runs at Headingley, Leeds. England posted 223/3, powered by Ravi Bopara's unbeaten 110 off 55 balls. India Champions managed 200/8 in reply, losing the match by 23 runs.

India Champions vs England Champions: Match Preview

India Champions will look to build momentum in their second outing after their opening clash against Australia Champions. India Champions defeated Australia Champions by 46 runs in the opening match of the World Championship of Legends 2026 in Sharjah. India posted 196/7, powered by Yuvraj Singh's 71 off 44 balls and Rishi Dhawan's unbeaten 35 off 12. Australia were bowled out for 150 in 16.2 overs, with D'Arcy Short scoring 65 off 28. Dhawal Kulkarni took 4/44 and Mohit Sharma 3/32 for India.

India's experienced line-up, including Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, will look to deliver with both bat and ball. England Champions, meanwhile, will look to challenge the Indian side and secure valuable points in the league stage.

India's ability to adapt to Sharjah conditions, build partnerships, and execute their bowling plans could prove decisive against England.

India Champions vs England Champions: Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Abhimanyu Mithun

England Champions: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson, Ajmal Shahzad, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Tim Ambrose, Joe Denly, Stuart Meaker

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