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Page Industries, Bata India, Honda India Power Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Bata India, Honda India Power Products, Page Industries, and others will be ex-dividend on August 19, 2026, marking the last day for retail investors to buy and qualify for dividends.

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Page Industries, Bata India, Honda India Power Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva

Shares of Bata India Ltd., Honda India Power Products Ltd., Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 19, 2026.

Security NamePurpose
Bata India Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
CESC Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Flair Writing Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.5000
GP Petroleums Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Honda India Power Products Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
JK Paper Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000
Page Industries Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 200.0000
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Tamboli Industries Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 13 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 18

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