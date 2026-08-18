Page Industries, Bata India, Honda India Power Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Bata India Ltd., Honda India Power Products Ltd., Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 19, 2026.

Security Name Purpose Bata India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 CESC Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Flair Writing Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.5000 GP Petroleums Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Honda India Power Products Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000 Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000 JK Paper Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000 Page Industries Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 200.0000 Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Tamboli Industries Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 14 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 13 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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