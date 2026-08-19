Shiprocket Share Price Extends Rally, Jumps Over 11% After Strong Listing. Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shiprocket share price extended rally after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. The shares of the e-commerce shipping and logistics automation platform were listed on NSE and BSE.

On NSE, Shiprocket stock was listed at Rs 131 apiece, a premium of 35.05% to the issue price of Rs 97 per share. The shares touched an intraday high of Rs 144.00 apiece, rising as much as 48.45% from its issue price, and up by nearly 10% from its listing price.

Meanwhile, on BSE, Shiprocket shares were listed with 33.51% premium at Rs 129.50 apiece. It hit a high of Rs 143.90 apiece, up by as much as 48.35% from IPO price, and 11.11% from its listing price.

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Ahead of the share debut, Shiprocket IPO grey market premium (GMP) also signalled a 36% listing pop.

Should investors buy, sell or hold Shiprocket shares after listing?

Shiprocket Limited is an e-commerce enablement platform positioned to benefit from the growing B2C and D2C opportunity across online and offline channels. The company primarily generates revenue through a usage-based pricing model, where merchants pay based on how much they use the platform, such as the number of shipments, transactions, or the value of orders processed.

“Over FY24–FY26, Shiprocket recorded a revenue CAGR of 24% and narrowed its adjusted loss from Rs 351 crore in FY24 to Rs 76 crore in FY26. Cash flow from operations turned positive at Rs 52.6 crore as of March 31, 2026,” said Shivani Nyati Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

She recommends allotted investors to book gains or partial profits and hold the rest Shiprocket shares for the longer-term platform story with a stop-loss of Rs 110.

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Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services said that Shiprocket is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for integrated e-commerce solutions through its end-to-end technology platform, diversified Merchant offerings, strong presence across logistics and fulfilment, Direct Commerce and cross-border segments, and consumption-based model.

“Investors who have received allotted shares may book partial profit at listing at premium and can keep rest for long-term. On the other hand, those who did not get shares in IPO may buy when price comes down,” said Singh.

Shiprocket IPO was open from August 12 to August 14, and was subscribed by a stellar 99.38 times in total.

The company raised Rs 1,617.48 crore from the public issue, at the upper-end of the IPO price band of Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share.

At 12:20 PM, Shiprocket share price traded at Rs 139.90 apiece on the BSE, up 44.23% from its issue price, and up 8.03% from its listing price.

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