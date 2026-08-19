BookMyShow Gets KKR Investment To Scale Live Entertainment Business

KKR has signed definitive agreements to acquire a minority stake in BookMyShow, the companies announced on Tuesday, as the global investment firm backs the Indian entertainment platform's expansion into live events.

The investment will support BookMyShow's next phase of growth as it scales its live entertainment business and deepens its full-stack offering across the country, the statement said. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow has now grown from an online movie ticketing platform into a broader entertainment company spanning cinemas, live events and experiences. Its live entertainment arm, BookMyShow Live, handles everything from talent acquisition to production and promotion, and has brought acts including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Guns N' Roses and Justin Bieber to Indian audiences, along with properties such as Lollapalooza India and the NBA's debut games in the country.

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Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India private equity at KKR, said the firm sees BookMyShow playing a role in advancing India's ambitions to become a global entertainment hub, citing the company's technology and consumer reach.

Ashish Hemrajani, founder and chief executive of BookMyShow, said the timing of the investment comes as the company has expanded its live entertainment footprint and thanked existing backers like Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, TPG etc. for their continued support.

The deal adds BookMyShow to KKR's India private equity portfolio, which includes Medicover India, Lighthouse Learning, Vini Cosmetics, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Darwinbox and Rebel Foods. It also joins the firm's global media and entertainment investments, including ByteDance, Epic Games and Simon & Schuster.

Avendus Capital advised BookMyShow on the transaction, while Trilegal acted as legal counsel. The deal remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

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