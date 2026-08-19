Tempsens Instruments India IPO GMP Hints At 57% Listing Gain; Issue Opens Tomorrow

Tempsens Instruments (India)'s Rs 650-crore IPO opens for subscription on Aug. 20, 2026 and closes on Aug 24, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 172, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 57.33%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tempsens Instruments IPO ahead of its Aug. 20 launch.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Tempsens Instruments IPO stood at Rs 172 on Aug. 19 at 09:30 a.m.. With the upper price band of Rs 300, Tempsens Instruments IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 472 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 57.33% for investors.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO: Key Details

Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 650 crore. It comprises a combination of fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to Rs 95 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares aggregating to Rs 555 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share.

To participate in the IPO, the minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 15,000 for one lot of 50 shares at the upper price band of Rs 300.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Aug. 20

Bidding window closes: Aug. 24

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 25

Refund initiation: Aug. 27

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Aug. 27

Listing date: Aug. 28

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO proceeds for funding certain capital expenditure of the Company towards the (i) electrical heating solutions and (ii) specialized cable solutions.

The remaining funds will be used for the pre-payment or scheduled re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Company Financials

Tempsens Instruments Ltd. reported a 19% increase in total income and a 14% rise in profit after tax (PAT) between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 455.86 crore, compared with Rs 382.47 crore in FY25

Rs 455.86 crore, compared with Rs 382.47 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 71.07 crore, up from Rs 62.56 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 71.07 crore, up from Rs 62.56 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 113.17 crore versus Rs 97.32 crore a year earlier

About Tempsens Instruments Ltd.

Incorporated in 1990, Tempsens Instruments (India) Limited is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer, engaged in the design and manufacture of customized temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables. Its product portfolio includes temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions, and specialized cables.

The company is among India's leading manufacturers of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue, with a market share of approximately 10.5% in the temperature sensor segment in FY26.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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