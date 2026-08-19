Mumbai's Seven Lakes Near 95% Capacity, Surpass 2025 And 2024 Levels

The combined water stock across the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 94.15% of total capacity as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the official report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Total useful live storage across all seven lakes stands at 1,362,624 million litres out of total capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

The current water stock is higher than the corresponding levels recorded at the same time in 2025 and 2024, underscoring the strong reservoir position heading into the latter part of the monsoon.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today, Aug. 19, 2026

Lake Water Level Upper Vaitarna 86.70% Modak Sagar 100% Tansa 99.06% Middle Vaitarna 94.79% Bhatsa 93.99% Vihar 100% Tulsi 100%

Two of the seven supply sources, Vihar and Tulsi, continue to operate at full capacity.

Tulsi Lake, the smallest of the supply lakes, holds its full stock of 8,046 million litres at 100%, while Vihar Lake holds its full capacity of 27,698 million litres at 100%. Modak Sagar is nearly overflowing at 100%, with a storage of 128,925 million litres.

Tansa Lake is filled to 99.06% of its total capacity of 145,080 million litres, currently holding 143,710 million litres. Middle Vaitarna stands at 94.79% of its full capacity of 193,530 million litres.

Bhatsa Lake, the largest single contributor to Mumbai's daily water supply, with a total capacity of 717,037 million litres, holds 673,963 million litres, standing at 93.99% capacity. Upper Vaitarna stands at 86.70% of its overall capacity of 227,047 million litres.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs today.

Light precipitation is forecast to persist over the region through Thursday, Aug. 20, to Saturday, Aug. 22.

Mumbai Tide Timings

According to the official forecast for Aug. 19, Mumbai will experience a high tide of 3.44 meters at 3:57 p.m., followed by a low tide measuring 1.43 meters at 9:57 p.m.

Looking ahead to the early hours of Aug. 20, a high tide reaching 3.27 meters is expected at 4:54 a.m., with a low tide of 2.58 meters forecasted for 10:28 a.m.

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