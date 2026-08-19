5:55 AM Flight, But No Take-Off Till Evening: SpiceJet Passengers Left Stranded At Pune Airport

Passengers travelling on a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi were left stranded at the airport for hours after their aircraft failed to take off anywhere close to its scheduled time.

Flight SG 937 was scheduled to depart Pune at 5.55 a.m. but eventually took off around 5.15 p.m., nearly 12 hours behind schedule.

Passengers said airline staff repeatedly told them the aircraft had not yet arrived at the airport, but offered no clear timeline for departure, leaving travellers in a prolonged state of uncertainty through the day.

Santosh, a passenger on the flight, told Free Press Journal that no refreshments were provided and no alternative flight was offered despite the lengthy delay. "The only reason we were told was that the aircraft had not arrived," he said.

Another passenger, Arjun, who was travelling to Delhi for office meetings, said he ended up missing his scheduled commitments because of the delay. "We were kept waiting for hours without clear information. We had no choice but to sit and wait," he said, according to the report.

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A third passenger said the delay disrupted plans made around the original arrival time in Delhi, adding that repeated queries to airline staff went unanswered. "We were left helpless," the passenger said.

Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, airlines are required to provide passengers with free meals and refreshments depending on the duration of the delay.

Videos of the visibly frustrated passengers voicing their anger over the prolonged wait at the airport circulated widely on social media through the day.

SpiceJet had not issued an official statement on the delay at the time of the report.

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