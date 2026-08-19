'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film's Earnings Remain Steady

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer Awarapan 2 continued its strong theatrical run at the box office on Wednesday as it entered Day 6.

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6

As of Day 6, Awarapan 2 is running across 1,929 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.21 crore today so far. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 120.57 crore and total India net to Rs 100.96 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported, according to the latest live data from Sacnilk.

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Box Office Collection So Far

The film opened with an estimated Rs 22 crore net on August 14, as per Sacnilk's box office data.

Its collection increased to approximately Rs 33.75 crore net on Day 2, which was the Independence Day Holiday.

The film added another Rs 26 crore net on Day 3 taking its three-day India net total to approximately Rs 81.75 crore.

On its first Monday, Awarapan 2 collected an estimated Rs 9.25 crore net.

With these figures, the film reached Rs 100.75 crore by the end of Tuesday, successfully entering the Rs 100 crore club. The occupancy and collection figures are expected to change as more shows are completed throughout Wednesday.

About 'Awarapan 2'

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic action drama and the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The story focuses on love, sacrifice and redemption while introducing a new chapter in the franchise. Emraan Hashmi returns in the sequel.

The soundtrack for Awarapan 2 has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics written by Rashmi Virag, Sayeed Quadri, Akhil Sachdeva, and Sachin Urmtosh. The film score is composed by Raju Singh.

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