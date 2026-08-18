Search Operations Underway In J&K's Udhampur, Reasi & Kathua After Suspected Movement Of Two Individuals

Security forces have launched search operations across parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua districts following reports of suspicious movement in several areas over the past 24 hours.

In Udhampur, police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Talot village late Monday night after receiving information about the movement of two suspected individuals.

According to officials, the two men reportedly knocked on the door of Prakash Chand's residence and asked for food. Residents became suspicious after the men allegedly continued knocking for several minutes and did not respond when questioned.

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The two individuals were reportedly wearing shawls. After they left the area and moved towards Khuban, local residents alerted the security forces, reported NDTV.

Acting on the information, joint teams of the police and CRPF reached Talot village and began searching the area and adjoining locations. Security personnel are continuing efforts to trace the suspected individuals and verify the reports of their movement.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched parallel search operations in the Sadini forests of Reasi. Searches are also being conducted in several border villages in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua, close to the International Border.

Officials are maintaining vigilance across the three districts as the searches continue. The operations involve securing suspected routes and surrounding areas while teams work to verify information received from local residents.

The latest operations come amid heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces responding promptly to reports of unidentified individuals in villages and forested areas, as per the reports.

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Search operations remain ongoing in Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua, and further details are awaited as security teams continue combing the identified locations.

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