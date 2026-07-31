'Embraced Freedom’: Omar Abdullah, Wife Move Supreme Court To Dissolve Marriage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, have decided to separate and have filed an application under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve their marriage on mutual consent, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the parties have "embraced freedom" in front of a bench that included Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. "Article 142 filed, my lords may grant divorce," Sibal stated, according to Live Law.

The divorce application was submitted on July 22, the bench was informed. After hearing this, Justice Narasimha declared that the Court would issue directions appropriately. Sibal told the court that the parties have decided to drop all of their lawsuits against one another.

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According to Justice Narasimha, the Court will incorporate all of these facts into its ruling. "We will dispose of it in terms of that," declared Justice Narasimha.

Abdullah has appealed the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him a divorce to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had already sent the case to the Supreme Court Mediation Center for mediation. On September 1, 1994, Omar and Payal Abdullah tied the knot. Since 2009, they have been living apart. They are parents of two sons.

Omar had also filed a complaint with the Family Court for mistreatment and desertion. On August 30, 2016, however, the Court rejected his divorce request since he was unable to demonstrate that their marriage had irreversibly failed.

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Omar filed a challenge with the Delhi High Court. A division bench consisting of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan affirmed the Family Court's decision in December 2023.

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