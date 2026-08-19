Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Baba Ramdev Amid 'Generation Gutter' Controversy

Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev have exchanged sharp remarks following a recent controversy that has drawn attention on social media. The dispute has now taken another turn, with the actor-politician responding to comments made by the yoga guru.

What Sparked The Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev Row?

The controversy began after Kangana Ranaut faced criticism over her remarks about Gen Z and young Hindu women. In social media posts, she questioned the choices and lifestyles of some young women and used the phrase “Generation Gutter”, leading to widespread backlash.

Her comments came amid discussions surrounding Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in New Delhi and the support they received online. Many people criticised her remarks, and the discussion later involved public figures expressing their views on the issue.

What Did Baba Ramdev Say About Kangana?

During his appearance at the TV9 Satta Sammelan, Baba Ramdev was asked about Kangana's comments. He questioned her right to make such remarks about the country's youth and referred to her past while discussing the controversy.

Ramdev also said that calling Gen Z or young people “gutter” showed a corrupted mindset. He further suggested that members of Kangana's party should pay attention to her comments.

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Kangana Ranaut Responds To Baba Ramdev

Kangana responded to Ramdev through her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 19. She objected to his references to her youth and personal life and told him not to comment on her character.

The actor-politician also referred to legal action and controversies associated with claims made by Patanjali, saying that she had never faced a similar reprimand from the Supreme Court. Her comments were directed at Ramdev's remarks about her character and past.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut And Baba Ramdev

Kangana was recently seen in the movie Bharat Bhagya Viddhata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film reportedly earned Rs 8.32 crore globally. She is also a BJP Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Baba Ramdev is known for his work in yoga and Ayurveda and is the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Yogpeeth.

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