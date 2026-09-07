Adani Power Recognized for Outstanding ESG Performance by NSE Sustainability

Adani Power Ltd. (APL), India's largest private sector thermal power generator, said that it has further improved upon its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability, with a score of 66, against the FY26 score of 65, as per a press release from the company on Monday.

"APL continues to rank higher than all other major Indian thermal, mixed fuel, and integrated energy companies, reflecting its unwavering ESG commitment and focus on sustainable growth with responsible business practices," the release said.

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It continues in the “Aspiring” category. NSE Sustainability, a subsidiary of NSE Indices and part of the National Stock Exchange of India Group, is a SEBI-registered ESG Rating Provider.

As part of its annual ESG assessment, it evaluates 500 listed companies in India, providing investors and stakeholders an independent assessment of a company's ESG credentials and long-term value creation potential.

A high ESG score gives shareholders greater confidence that the company is well-governed, resilient to emerging risks, attractive to long-term investors, and positioned to create sustainable value over time.

Adani Power's continuous focus on a wide range of ESG initiatives and its operational excellence is benchmarked against best industry standards.

It has implemented advanced low emission technologies like Ultra-Supercritical Units to reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in continuous monitoring and corrective systems.

In addition to energy efficiency measures, the company has prioritised water conservation and responsible waste disposal during operations. Socially, the company has expanded community development programmes, emphasising education, healthcare, and skill-building for communities.

Initiatives such as scholarship programmes for underprivileged students, health camps, and livelihood enhancement projects reflect Adani Power's commitment to inclusive growth. On Governance aspects, Adani Power surpasses regulatory requirements prescribed under the framework.

The percentage of independent directors in the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is better than the compliance requirements. Similarly, the Audit Committee's independent director representation is better than the statutory guidelines and the composition of the Risk Management Committee is better than the required threshold of independent directors.

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The company has also adopted stringent supplier and contractor ESG standards, ensuring responsible practices throughout its value chain. In other recent ratings, APL achieved an exceptional score of 71/100 in Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) by S&P Global, and 4.3/5.0 by FTSE Russel ESG rating. For FY26, Care Edge ESG Rating scored APL at 80/100 (‘Leadership' position), outperforming the industry median by 35%.

These independent appraisals make APL remain committed to the cause of ESG.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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