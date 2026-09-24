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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 24: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Domestic fuel prices stayed unchanged on September 24 despite a decline in crude prices, with Brent crude trading at $102.12 a barrel, investors assessing fresh escalations in the Middle East

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 24: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More
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Crude prices again eased on Thursday but remained above $100 per barrel mark as markets are weighing the recent developments around the US-Iran conflict, which has been disrupting oil supply worldwide.

Brent Crude declined around 0.93% to $102.12 a barrel against its previous close, while US West Texas Intermediate Crude was at $91.3 a barrel, losing 0.93% as well.

This decline follows the sharp rebound in global crude prices on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when crude prices jumped nearly 4% as investors were assessing the impact of the escalation of the Iran-US situation on the global crude supply.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While prices in the international market remained volatile over a prolonged period, domestic fuel prices have remained unchanged since May.

Also Read: Brent Crude Holds Above $100 As Iran-US Tensions Keep Supply Risks In Focus

Petrol prices on September 24

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 24

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Crude prices are easing in the global market, but state-run oil marketing companies have been keeping the rates unchanged as there are many other factors such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others that they need to consider for deriving the fuel prices in India, and not just international crude prices.

Also read: Govt Slashes Edible Oil Duties: Crude Sunflower Tariff Scrapped, Palm And Soy Halved To 5%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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