Pine Labs Block Deal: Mastercard Asia-Pacific To Exit With Rs 890-Crore Stake Sale

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. is set to sell its entire stake in Pine Labs through a block deal worth nearly Rs 890 crore, according to deal terms reviewed ahead of Tuesday's trade.

The shareholder has offered up to 4.97 crore shares of Pine Labs at a floor price of Rs 179.50 per share. The transaction is scheduled to take place on Sept. 22 through Citi.

The floor price represents a 7.33% discount to Pine Labs' previous closing price of Rs 193.70 per share. At the floor price, the block deal is valued at around Rs 892 crore.

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As of June 2026, Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. held 4.97 crore shares in Pine Labs, representing a 4.31% stake in the company. The proposed transaction would therefore represent the exit of the shareholder's entire disclosed holding.

Pine Labs Q1 Results

Pine Labs Ltd posted a robust set of consolidated first-quarter earnings, with net profit surging more than four times from a year earlier, driven by healthy revenue growth and a marked improvement in operating performance. The fintech company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.6 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period, as sustained business growth and improved operating performance boosted earnings.

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Revenue from operations increased 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 737 crore, up from Rs 616 crore a year earlier, indicating healthy demand across the company's payments and merchant commerce businesses. Operating performance strengthened considerably during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 95.1 crore, compared with Rs 44.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The improvement in profitability was also reflected in margins, with the company's EBITDA margin expanding to 12.9% from 7.2% in the same quarter last year. The margin expansion suggests improved operating efficiency, a more favourable revenue mix and better cost management as the company continued to scale its business.

Pine Labs Share Price Today

Pine Labs shares closed 0.86% higher at Rs 193.70 apiece on Monday. The stock has declined 4.73% over the past week, while it has gained 22.75% over the last month. On a year-to-date basis, the shares remain down 18.08%.

Pine Labs listed on the Indian stock exchanges earlier this year, with its shares witnessing considerable volatility since listing. The company operates in the digital payments and merchant commerce space.

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