South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs AUS 1st ODI

South Africa vs Australia Latest: Toss Update And Playing XI

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

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The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Australia begins on Thursday, with both sides dealing with reshaped squads, fitness issues and workload considerations. South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on September 24 at Kingsmead, Durban. Check the match time, TV telecast and live streaming details for the SA vs AUS 1st ODI in India.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. IST. Toss will be held at 1:00 p.m. IST.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Venue

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Telecast In India

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Eurosport TV Network.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Live Streaming In India

The South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Probable Playing XI

Australia Expected XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Jack Edwards, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc.

South Africa Expected XI: Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa vs Australia Head To Head Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 113

Australia Won: 52

South Africa Won: 57

No Result: 1

Tied: 3

South Africa vs Australia: Last ODI Result

The last ODI between South Africa and Australia was played on August 24, 2025, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Australia won the third ODI by 276 runs after posting 431/2 in 50 overs and bowling South Africa out for 155 in 24.5 overs. Travis Head was named Player of the Match, while Cooper Connolly claimed a five-wicket haul. South Africa, however, had already sealed the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first two ODIs.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Team News And Preview

South Africa

South Africa head into the series with questions surrounding their fast-bowling options after injuries disrupted their original plans. Senior pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are unavailable because of hamstring problems, forcing the Proteas to look deeper into their reserves. Nqobani Mokoena has been brought into the fold for his first international opportunity, with Duan Jansen also part of the squad after stepping in for Ottneil Baartman.

The absence of several senior bowlers leaves Marco Jansen with a bigger role in South Africa's attack.

Aiden Markram will also miss the first ODI but will be available for selection for the second and third matches in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom.

Australia

Australia also face selection questions as they begin the tour. As confirmed by Mitch Marsh, Pat Cummins will sit out the opening ODI after arriving in South Africa later than planned.

With the Test series already in the team's sights, the management is prioritising the workload of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. That approach is likely to see Australia rotate their leading quicks across the three-match series.

Jack Edwards, who featured in the Australia A tour in India, is expected to make his international debut in the opening ODI.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

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