Solar Stock In Focus: Suzlon Energy Share Price Falls Over 3%. Here's Why

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. declined over 3% in trade on Thursday amid reports of a block deal in the renewable energy company. The stock came under pressure during the session as reports suggested that a large number of shares changed hands on the exchanges.

Around 11:25 am, Suzlon Energy shares are trading at Rs 41.07 apiece on the NSE, down 3.11% from its previous close of Rs 42.39. The stock opened at Rs 42.12 and initially moved higher to touch Rs 42.24 as the day's high till now.

Investors will track any official disclosure on the reported block deal, particularly the identity of the buyers and sellers and the size and nature of the transaction. Any further details on the deal could provide more clarity on the reason behind the sharp move in the stock.

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Suzlon Energy Block Deal In Focus

The decline in Suzlon Energy share price came amid reports of a block deal involving the company's shares.

Around 3.2 crore Suzlon Energy shares changed hands on the stock exchanges as per the reports. The large volume of shares traded brought the stock into focus during Thursday's session.

However, the identity of the buyers and sellers involved in the reported block deal is not officially known yet, and the company is yet to disclose any other details regarding the transaction yet.

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Suzlon Energy Share Price Movement

Apart from today's decline, the stock has been under pressure for over a year now. During the past year, the stock fell over 28.7%, and almost 22% in 2026 so far.

In the past month alone, the stock declined more than 12.9%, while over the past week it has fallen around 3.6%, which also incorporates today's decline.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5 times, with a market cap of Rs 56,466.87 crore on NSE.

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