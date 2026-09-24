Mumbai-Pune Expressway News: Lucky Escape For Passengers As Bus Catches Fire | Watch

A bus carrying 14 passengers caught fire on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday morning. All passengers were reported safe, with no injuries or casualties reported.

The incident happend within the jurisdiction of the Rasayani Police Station.

Fire brigade teams from the Panvel Municipal Corporation and Khopoli Municipal Council rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, according to ANI report.

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In a video posted by ANI, the bus can be seen engulfed in flames and parked on the side of the expressway, while firefighters work to contain the blaze. The fire had also spread to the roadside area near the bus.

The video later shows firefighters bringing the fire under control.

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According to preliminary information, the fire broke out due to a technical snag in the vehicle's air conditioning (AC) system, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Upon receiving information, local fire brigade and rescue teams of other agencies rushed to the spot. The blaze was later extinguished.

In another incident, nine passengers were killed after a bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

More than 20 passengers were rescued safely during the incident that took place late Wednesday night.

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