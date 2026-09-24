Vivo S2 FE: S-Series Device To Get 10,000mAh Batter, In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Says Tipster

Vivo could soon expand its S series lineup in India with the Vivo S2 FE. The smartphone has not been officially announced yet, but recent reports have revealed several details about the phone. It is also expected to launch alongside the Vivo V80, which Vivo has confirmed will arrive in India on October 6.



Display And Performance



The Vivo S2 FE is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Gadgets 360, the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.



Vivo S2 FE Could Get 10,000mAh Battery



The battery could be one of the biggest highlights of the Vivo S2 FE. Gadgets 360 and Digit report that the smartphone could pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. If confirmed, it would give the phone a considerably larger battery than the 7,050mAh battery on the Vivo S2. The phone is also tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to the same reports.



ALSO READ; Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch: Price, Specifications, Offers And More



Vivo S2 FE Camera Details



According to Gadgets 360, Vivo S2 FE could feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera using a Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. A 32-megapixel front camera is also expected for selfies and video calls.



Vivo S2 FE Launch Date And Expected Price



According to Gadgets 360, Vivo S2 FE could launch in India alongside the Vivo V80 on October 6. The publication also reports that the phone could be priced below Rs 40,000 in India. Vivo has not confirmed either the launch date or the price yet.



Vivo S2 FE is expected to focus on battery life, with a reported 10,000mAh battery, along with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 50-megapixel main camera. However, Vivo is yet to officially confirm the phone, its India price or its launch date.



ALSO READ; OnePlus 16 Launch: Phone To Get Special Colour Variant? Expected Price, Camera And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.