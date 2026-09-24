Adani Group Pledges Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore In West Bengal By 2035; Sets Rs 4,000 Crore For Medical Hub

In a major expansion of its footprint in eastern India, the Adani Group announced plans to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal across key sectors by 2035, expressing strong confidence that the state is poised to "redefine all possibilities" and drive national economic momentum. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir in Kolkata, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani articulated a long-term commitment to the region, highlighting that the entire nation is looking toward Bengal to renew its historic industrial and intellectual strength.

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A Mega Bet on Infrastructure and Maritime Links

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Adani underlined West Bengal's unique geographical vantage point, noting that the state is primed to serve as an indispensable hub for maritime trade routes connecting India to Southeast Asia and global waters. The conglomerate's projected capital expenditure exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore will be deployed across critical core sectors:

Ports & Maritime Logistics: Leveraging coastline access to scale port handling capacity and coastal trade networks.

Power & Energy: Upgrading transmission, generation, and distribution systems to power industrial clusters.

Core Infrastructure: Expanding logistics parks, roads, and modern connectivity corridors.

Adani emphasized that among all Indian states, West Bengal holds maximum potential for generating quality jobs, adding that with sustained capital flow and state-of-the-art infrastructure, he hopes Bengal will emerge as the group's second 'Karmabhoomi' in the East.

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Rs 4,000 Crore Non-Profit Medical & Research Hub

Marking the immediate phase of this larger commitment, the group unveiled a Rs 4,000 crore investment to establish the Adani Arogya Mandir in New Town, Kolkata. Conceived as a strictly not-for-profit institution, the facility will integrate a super-speciality hospital, an advanced medical college, and a dedicated clinical research institute.

Lauding the state's legacy as "the land of science and culture," Adani noted that delivering affordable, world-class healthcare combined with high-end medical research will not only support local communities but will also create thousands of direct and indirect healthcare jobs across the region.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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