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Chip Stocks Hit By Broader Nasdaq Selloff: SanDisk, Micron, Western Digital, Others Slip Up To 4%

SanDisk, Western Digital, Micron and SK Hynix fall as semiconductor stocks track a broader selloff across Nasdaq technology names.

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Chip Stocks Hit By Broader Nasdaq Selloff: SanDisk, Micron, Western Digital, Others Slip Up To 4%
SanDisk, Micron, Western Digital and SK Hynix shares decline amid Nasdaq weakness.
(Photo: Unsplash)
  • US chip stocks fell amid a broader Nasdaq selloff on Sept. 24 morning trading
  • SanDisk shares dropped 3.19% to $1,758.57 as of 9:36 a.m. EDT
  • Western Digital fell 3.10% to $459.01 by 9:52 a.m. EDT
Are tech stocks overvalued right now?

US chip stocks came under pressure in early trading on Thursday as a broader selloff in the Nasdaq weighed on semiconductor and technology names.

SanDisk Corp was among the sharper decliners. The stock was trading at $1,758.57, down 3.19% or $58 as of 9:36 a.m. EDT on Sept. 24. 

Western Digital Corp was also under pressure, falling 3.10% or $14.68 to $459.01 at 9:52 a.m. EDT. Micron Technology Inc, another major memory-chip maker, was trading at $1,049.86, down 2.05% or $22.02 as of 9:35 a.m. EDT, the data showed. Meanwhile, SK Hynix Inc's US-listed ADR declined 1.66% or $3.15 to $186.13 at 9:36 a.m. EDT.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 In Red As $105-Oil, 2004-High Yields Trigger Selloff

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc was trading at $616.93, up 0.39% or $2.39, as of 10:30 a.m. EDT on Sept. 24.

The moves come as weakness across the broader Nasdaq put pressure on high-growth technology and semiconductor stocks. Chipmakers have been closely watched by investors amid elevated valuations and strong expectations around artificial intelligence-related demand. 

Memory-chip companies such as Micron, SanDisk and SK Hynix have also attracted significant investor attention as demand for high-bandwidth memory and other components used in AI infrastructure continues to shape the semiconductor market.

The latest declines reflect the wider risk-off tone in technology stocks rather than an isolated move in a single chipmaker. SanDisk and Western Digital were down more than 3% in the data available, while Micron and SK Hynix also traded lower.

ALSO READ: 'Triple Whammy' For Dalal Street: Why Strategists Warn Buying This Dip Is 'Catching A Falling Knife'

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