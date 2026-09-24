Chip Stocks Hit By Broader Nasdaq Selloff: SanDisk, Micron, Western Digital, Others Slip Up To 4%

US chip stocks came under pressure in early trading on Thursday as a broader selloff in the Nasdaq weighed on semiconductor and technology names.

SanDisk Corp was among the sharper decliners. The stock was trading at $1,758.57, down 3.19% or $58 as of 9:36 a.m. EDT on Sept. 24.

Western Digital Corp was also under pressure, falling 3.10% or $14.68 to $459.01 at 9:52 a.m. EDT. Micron Technology Inc, another major memory-chip maker, was trading at $1,049.86, down 2.05% or $22.02 as of 9:35 a.m. EDT, the data showed. Meanwhile, SK Hynix Inc's US-listed ADR declined 1.66% or $3.15 to $186.13 at 9:36 a.m. EDT.

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Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc was trading at $616.93, up 0.39% or $2.39, as of 10:30 a.m. EDT on Sept. 24.

The moves come as weakness across the broader Nasdaq put pressure on high-growth technology and semiconductor stocks. Chipmakers have been closely watched by investors amid elevated valuations and strong expectations around artificial intelligence-related demand.

Memory-chip companies such as Micron, SanDisk and SK Hynix have also attracted significant investor attention as demand for high-bandwidth memory and other components used in AI infrastructure continues to shape the semiconductor market.

The latest declines reflect the wider risk-off tone in technology stocks rather than an isolated move in a single chipmaker. SanDisk and Western Digital were down more than 3% in the data available, while Micron and SK Hynix also traded lower.

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