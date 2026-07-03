Malayalam, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Muthassi, Veerabhadruni Rahasyam, Mollywood Times & More

Regional OTT platforms are rolling out several new Malayalam and Telugu releases this week across ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT, ETV Win and Aha. From mythological horror and mystery thrillers to dramas, films and reality shows, here's a complete list of the regional OTT releases arriving this weekend.

Muthassi (ZEE5)

Set in a remote village on the Kerala-Karnataka border, Muthassi is a Malayalam mythological horror series that follows a mother whose peaceful family life is shattered after her husband returns to his ancestral home. As supernatural events unfold, she discovers her family is tied to an ancient demonic legacy.

Streaming from July 3

Mollywood Times (JioHotstar)

Starring Naslen Gafoor, Mollywood Times is a Malayalam dark comedy about a young man determined to become the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema. His ambitious journey leads to unexpected twists as he sets out to revive the industry with his unique vision.

Streaming from July 3

Gurtukoshunnai (ETV Win)

Gurtukoshunnai is a Telugu drama series starring Viraj Ashwin. Directed by Vinod Gali, the series explores relationships, emotions and personal struggles, with Rohini Hattangadi, Shiva Narayana Naripeddy and Priyadarshini Ram playing key roles.

Streaming from July 3

Hang Man (Sun NXT)

The Telugu film tells the story of Sivayya, a state-appointed hangman whose life is turned upside down after a death row case becomes closely tied to his son, Mukesh. Disillusioned by a justice system that allows criminals to slip through the cracks, the two embark on a dangerous path to deliver justice themselves.

Streaming from July 3

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Veerabhadruni Rahasyam (ZEE5)

Set in the mysterious village of Veerabhadrapuram, the series follows a young girl named Vennela as she investigates the legend of the village's "Bell of Justice" and a powerful deity believed to punish those who commit sins. Inspired by the cult classic Marmadesam universe, the first five episodes now streaming out of the 60-episode mystical thriller.

Streaming from: July 3

Top Telugu Influencer (Aha)

Top Telugu Influencer is a new Telugu reality show that brings together digital creators as they compete in a series of challenges to prove their creativity, popularity and entertainment skills.

Streaming from July 3

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