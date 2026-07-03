Welcome To The Jungle vs Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Maintains Slim Lead

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) and Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 witnessed the usual weekday slowdown at the box office on Thursday.

While Welcome To The Jungle completed its first week in theatres, Cocktail 2 wrapped up its second week, with both films continuing to attract audiences despite a drop in daily collections.

Day 7 vs Day 14 Box Office Collection

Welcome To The Jungle earned Rs 5.25 crore net on Day 7, a 14.6% drop from the Rs 6.15 crore it collected on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.25 crore net on Day 14, down 10.7% from its Rs 1.40 crore collection on the previous day.

After one week in theatres, Welcome To The Jungle has earned Rs 92.90 crore net and Rs 110.62 crore gross in India. Overseas, the film added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 7, taking its total international collection to Rs 26.45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 137.07 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Cocktail 2 has collected Rs 89.40 crore net and Rs 106.57 crore gross in India so far. The film earned another Rs 0.30 crore overseas on Day 14, pushing its international total to Rs 29.35 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 135.92 crore.

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 70.50 crore during its first week in theatres.

Occupancy Report

Welcome To The Jungle was screened across 9,917 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 13.75% on Day 7, with footfall increasing from 9.08% in the morning to 17.62% during the night shows. Among the major centres, Jaipur registered the highest occupancy at 22%, while Surat recorded the lowest at 5.8%.

Cocktail 2 played in 3,378 shows and reported a slightly higher overall occupancy of 14.86% on Day 14. The film started with 7.38% occupancy in the morning before improving to 16.62% in the afternoon and 16.46% in the evening. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 46.7% (from limited shows), while Surat reported the lowest at 5.5%.

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About The Movies

Welcome To The Jungle has benefited from its franchise value, slapstick comedy and a star-studded ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. As the third installment in the Welcome franchise, the film has attracted family audiences and fans of the popular comedy series, helping it maintain a strong first-week run at the box office.

Meanwhile, Cocktail 2 has found support from urban audiences with its blend of romance, comedy and emotional drama. Led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has sustained a steady theatrical run through positive word of mouth.

Box Office Comparison

Despite the weekday slowdown, Welcome To The Jungle remains ahead at the Indian box office, while Cocktail 2 is just Rs 0.50 crore away from crossing the Rs 90 crore mark. Both films will now look to benefit from the weekend.

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