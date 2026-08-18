Korean OTT Releases: 'Take A Hike!' To 'The Apartment Job' — Here's What To Watch

Korean entertainment continues to offer a mix of romance, comedy, mystery, reality and crime stories for viewers looking for something different. Several Korean titles are available to stream on OTT platforms in India, giving audiences a variety of genres to choose from.

Take A Hike!

Take A Hike! is a Korean reality series created by Nah Yung-suk and Park Hyun-yong. The show follows a group of personalities as they take on hiking adventures, bringing together outdoor experiences and unscripted moments. The cast includes Car, the garden, DOWOON, Lee Chae-min and Tarzzan.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 18, 2026

Watch Trailer Here:

Ok! Let's Get Divorced

Ok! Let's Get Divorced follows a bridal designer and her husband, whose successful wedding business and marriage begin to crumble due to betrayal, financial troubles and painful secrets. The couple must decide whether their love can survive their growing differences. Starring Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-suk, the series has 12 episodes.

Release Date: August 19, 2026

Streaming Platform: Viki

Watch Trailer Here:

The Apartment Job

The Apartment Job is a Korean drama created by Kim Yun-young. The series stars Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyung and Moon So-ri in the lead roles. The cast also includes Park Byung-eun, Jung Soon-won, Hwang Hee and Kim Won-hae. The drama has 12 episodes and is broadcast on JTBC.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Available to stream (Final Episode- Aug 16, 2026)



Watch Trailer Here:

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Mousetrap

Mousetrap is a Korean mystery series created by Kim Hong-sun and Lee Jae-gon. The story unfolds as a suspense-driven mystery and features Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu and Lee Kyoo-hyung in the lead roles. The series has 10 episodes and is produced by Kakao Entertainment, CJeS Studios and H House.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 28, 2026

Watch Trailer Here:

Four Hands, Two Sonatas

Four Hands, Two Sonatas stars Song Kang, Lee Jun-young and Jang Gyu-ri in the lead roles. The series brings together a talented ensemble to portray young musicians navigating intense competition, friendship, love and the pressure of chasing perfection at an elite arts high school.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 29, 2026

Watch Trailer Here:

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