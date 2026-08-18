Former Australia Cricketer David Warner Fined Over Drink-Driving Incident

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner has been fined A$1,500 (£787) and ordered to have an interlock device fitted to his car after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Sydney in April.

The 39-year-old's blood alcohol reading was more than twice the legal limit when he failed a random breath test while driving his family home from a social function.

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What Happened On Easter Sunday

The court heard that Warner stopped his car after spotting a roadside testing site and attempted to switch seats with a female passenger on Easter Sunday.

Appearing before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday, Warner was ordered to install an interlock device, which will prevent his car from starting if alcohol is detected in his system.

Delivering the judgment, Judge Clare Farnan told the court: “I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to reoffend. But regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in New South Wales.”

The judge further noted that the offence was aggravated by the fact that children were present in the car at the time.

Warner's lawyer had argued that his client should be spared conviction, contending that Warner had already suffered additional punishment through media coverage that affected his commercial opportunities.

Life After Retirement

Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024, is currently working as a commentator for Fox Sports Australia and recently covered Bangladesh's historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin.

He is also captain of Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings and Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder.

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Reacting to the incident, Cricket NSW, which owns the Thunder, said in a statement: “Our organisation is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink-driving. We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving.”

Across his international career, Warner scored 6,932 runs in 159 One-Day International innings for Australia, including 22 centuries. In Test cricket, he amassed 8,786 runs in 112 matches, with 26 centuries to his name.

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