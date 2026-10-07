Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Flat, Kospi Down 0.6%; ASX 200 Falls

Asian Markets Today, October 7, 2026: Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, October 7, with investors assessing the latest moves on Wall Street, elevated US Treasury yields and geopolitical risks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat at the open, while the broader Topix index gained 0.14%.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.28%, while the small-cap Kosdaq index fell 1.21%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.13%. Mainland China markets remained closed for a holiday.

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Investors remained cautious ahead of key global economic cues, including the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

Wall Street Stocks Extend Gains

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.58% for its fourth consecutive positive session. The index also closed above 7,800 for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.45%.

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Chipmakers were among the biggest gainers. Marvell Technology surged 5.8% after raising its revenue guidance, while Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.8% after Citi raised its price target, citing stronger demand for central processing units.

US Treasury Yields, Fed Minutes In Focus

US Treasury yields eased on Tuesday after rising steadily since the end of February. The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 5.286%, after touching its highest level since April 2002 on Monday.

The 30-year Treasury yield stood at 5.661%, while the two-year yield slipped to 4.798%.

Investors remain concerned about weaker foreign demand for US government debt amid geopolitical tensions.

Market participants will also closely track minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, due Wednesday, for clues on the central bank's outlook for interest rates and the US economy.

Oil Prices Remain Steady

Oil prices were broadly stable on Tuesday, providing additional support to global equities. Both West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent crude settled less than 1% higher.

Energy prices remain a key factor for Asian markets, particularly as investors assess the impact of geopolitical tensions on inflation, growth and monetary policy.

India Markets In Focus

Back home, Indian benchmark indices extended gains for a second consecutive session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rose 685.34 points, or 0.95%, to close at 73,067.81, while the Nifty 50 gained 220 points, or 0.98%, to end at 22,776.10.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision due Wednesday.

The RBI is expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25%. If delivered, it would be the central bank's first rate hike since February 2023.

The MPC had cumulatively cut the repo rate by 125 basis points in 2025, taking it from 6.50% to 5.25%.

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