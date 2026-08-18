Rishabh Pant Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Hit 100 Sixes In Test Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history on Tuesday during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket.

Pant reached the milestone by clearing the boundary off Lahiru Kumara. The six also took him to his 20th Test half-century.

The 28-year-old made his debut eight years ago against England in Nottingham. And he struck his 100th six with his third maximum of the match against Sri Lanka, on day four in Galle, having also hit a six during his 39-run knock in the first innings.

Pant launched the 14th ball of his second innings over long-off for a six off fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, a shot that signalled a ball change.

He then went on to reach the milestone with a hooked six over fine leg, also off Kumara, bringing up his fifty off just 53 deliveries in the process.

Pant was eventually dismissed by Lahiru Kumara for 66 off 69 balls. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

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With this, Pant became only the fourth batter in the history of Test cricket to register 100 sixes, joining an elite list that includes Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Stokes, who recently retired from international cricket, remains the format's highest six-hitter with 138 maximums to his name.

Pant also becomes the fastest cricketer to reach this landmark in terms of deliveries faced.

The Delhi batter achieved the feat in only 4918 deliveries, going ahead of Gilchrist, who was the first and fastest to 100 Test sixes in 6578 deliveries. Stokes' 100th Test six came off 9042 balls; McCullum took 9756.

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