KKR Owners Ready To Revisit Hundred Investment If League Expands: Report

The owners of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders would be interested in buying a stake in a new franchise in The Hundred, only if the competition expands, BBC Sport has reported.

Knight Riders Group (KRG) were among the parties involved in the bidding process when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) auctioned off stakes in the tournament's eight franchises last year.

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According to the report, KRG was a contender for Trent Rockets, who ultimately sold a 49% share to Cain International, an investment entity headed by British businessman Jonathan Goldstein and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, for somewhat less than £40 million.

Senior KRG officials decided not to pursue the deal at the time, having felt the franchise was slightly overvalued. However, the group would reportedly be open to returning to the negotiating table if the Hundred expands from its current eight franchises to 10, as reported by BBC Sport.

A Potential New Bidder For The ECB

If the ECB decides to add more franchises in the future, KRG's renewed interest might provide it with another important bidder with IPL ties. Durham and a team in the southwest, possibly in Taunton or Bristol, had previously been mentioned as potential sites for two further teams.

It is unlikely for now that The Hundred will expand before the end of the current media rights cycle, which is until 2028. But growing by two teams and the extra fixtures would bring and could increase the value of the next broadcast deal for the tournament, with expansion possible from 2029 onwards.

IPL Links Already Run Deep In The Hundred

Several existing Hundred franchises already carry IPL ownership links. Sunrisers Leeds, Manchester Super Giants, MI London and Southern Brave are all owned, or partially-owned, by groups with ties to the IPL.

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KRG itself owns franchises across India, the Caribbean, the UAE and the United States, giving the group one of the most extensive portfolios in global franchise cricket.

The sixth edition of The Hundred concluded on Sunday, with Manchester Super Giants winning their maiden title in the men's competition. Trent Rockets, meanwhile, won the women's title on the same day.

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