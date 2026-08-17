Apple Ordered To Pay Rs 45,500 Refund Over Faulty iPhone 15 In Haryana

The Rohtak district consumer commission has ordered Apple India to refund Rs 45,500 to a Haryana-based advocate after finding that the company had failed to substantiate its claim of unauthorised modification in a dispute over recurring iPhone 15 issues. The commission also directed Apple to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and another Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

How The Complaint Began

According to the commission's order dated August 7, complainant Rajbir Phogat bought the iPhone 15 for Rs 64,999 in January 2024. He alleged that the device had been experiencing problems from the beginning, including overheating, Bluetooth issues and network connectivity problems.

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Phogat said he visited Apple's authorised service centre multiple times, updated the phone, purchased additional iCloud storage and even switched his mobile network from Jio to Airtel on the advice of service staff. However, the problems persisted.

After the service centre declined to provide further assistance, he approached the consumer commission seeking a replacement or full refund, along with compensation.

Apple's Defence

Apple contested the complaint, arguing that its warranty did not cover unauthorised modifications. The company relied on service records that referred to dust in the buttons, a possibly unauthorised rear camera lens and back glass, as well as other damage.

The commission, however, found that Apple had not provided independent technical evidence or an expert report to substantiate the alleged modifications. It noted that an internal remark in a service job sheet, by itself, was not sufficient to establish a warranty exclusion.

Commission's Ruling

The commission held that Apple had failed to justify its refusal to provide warranty service and found the company liable for deficiency in service.

Instead of awarding the full purchase price, the commission applied a 30% depreciation deduction and ordered Apple to refund Rs 45,500. The amount will carry 9% annual interest from June 2024 until payment.

Phogat has been directed to hand over the iPhone to Apple upon receiving the refund. The company was also ordered to pay Rs 5,000 for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

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