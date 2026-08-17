Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 25: Vijay Film Keeps Going Strong Into Fourth Weekend

Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical journey over the fourth weekend, with the film maintaining its presence across theatres in India. The latest update tracks the film's performance on its fourth Sunday, including its overall occupancy and language-wise contribution.

Jana Nayagan Day 25 Box Office Collection

As per the latest figures available on Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 82 lakh in India net on Day 25. The film was screened across 392 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 49.6% on its fourth Sunday.

The film's India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 91 lakh. With the latest addition, Jana Nayagan has reached an overall India net collection of Rs 196.97 crore.

Language-Wise Collection On Day 25

Sacnilk reports that the Tamil-language version earned Rs 81 lakh net in India on Day 25, with 357 shows recording 53.0% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 1 lakh from 35 shows, registering 15.0% occupancy.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection So Far

Based on Sacnilk, the film opened with an India net collection of Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1. Its first week ended with Rs 153.55 crore, while the second week contributed Rs 31.60 crore. During the third week, the film added Rs 9.87 crore to its India net total.

In the fourth week, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 27 lakh on Friday, followed by Rs 86 lakh on Saturday and Rs 82 lakh on Sunday. The latest figures take its cumulative net collection to Rs 196.97 crore.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Priyamani. The Tamil political action thriller marks Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics.

The film is produced by KVN Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

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