When Is Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match? Check Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Australia head into the second and final Test against Bangladesh under pressure after suffering a shock defeat in the series opener. The hosts must win in Mackay to avoid a series defeat.

Bangladesh secured its first-ever Test win in Australia in Darwin, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz starring with an all-round performance and Tanzid Hasan Tamim hitting his maiden Test century. Australia have brought Matt Renshaw into the squad in place of Jake Weatherald to strengthen the batting line-up.

Pat Cummins' side must win the second Test to avoid a series defeat, while a draw or victory will see Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh clinch the series.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Date And Time

The second Test between Australia and Bangladesh will start on Aug. 22 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Venue

The match will be played at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Live Telecast

The Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match: Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Matthew Renshaw

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das, Shoriful Islam

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