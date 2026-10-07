Who Is Nidal Hasan? US Military To Execute Ex-Army Major Who Killed 13 At Fort Hood By Firing Squad

US President Donald Trump has approved the execution by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major who killed 13 people at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Trump acted on the recommendation of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Reuters reported.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision on X, calling Hasan a "convicted terrorist" and saying the Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution.

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"Judgement day for Hasan has finally come," he wrote. Parnell said Hasan shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, which killed 12 unarmed active-duty soldiers and a retired serviceman and wounded 32 others.

Who is Nidal Hasan?

Hasan, now 56, was a US Army psychiatrist.

He opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun in a medical facility at the sprawling military base in central Texas.

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The shooting came weeks before he was due to be deployed to Afghanistan, Reuters reported. Hasan later described the attack as retaliation for US wars in the Muslim world.

He was shot by police on his arrest and was left partially paralysed and confined to a wheelchair.

In August 2013, a military jury found him guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder, and sentenced him to death.

Why The Case Is Significant

Military executions are rare. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a death sentence imposed by court-martial cannot be carried out until the president approves it.

If Hasan is put to death, it would be the first military execution since 1961, according to the group Death Penalty Action.

The Death Penalty Information Center says that execution was by hanging, while the last known US military firing squad execution took place in November 1945.

The decision follows a move by the Trump administration to widen the permitted methods of federal execution for the gravest crimes to include firing squad, electrocution and gas asphyxiation.

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The change was made partly because of growing difficulty in obtaining drugs for lethal injection.

Problems with lethal injection were highlighted last week in Tennessee, where prison staff botched an attempt to execute Christa Pike, who would have been the first woman put to death in the state in more than 200 years.

She was left unconscious and in hospital on life support. Her lawyers had earlier urged the state to consider hanging or a firing squad.

At least five states have firing squads on the books, and South Carolina carried out the first such execution in the US in 15 years in 2025.

Death Penalty Action, which opposes capital punishment, said: "There is nothing Donald Trump loves more than the power to kill."

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